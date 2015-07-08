Below are the Union County arrests for 04-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Butler, Martin Derreall
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2023
|Court Case
|202302180
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Butler, Martin Derreall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 1700-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2023 17:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Corona-hedding, Alexanderia Rose
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2023
|Court Case
|202302182
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Corona-hedding, Alexanderia Rose (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 4/3/2023 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ogletree, Cody Jamal
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment/Obt Prop Fals Pret, F (F),
|Description
|Ogletree, Cody Jamal (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment/obt Prop Fals Pret, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, GA, on 4/3/2023 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Steele, Shaquille Damique
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Steele, Shaquille Damique (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 4300-BLK Leopold Pl, Charlotte, NC, on 4/3/2023 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Moore, Diane Teresa
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2023
|Court Case
|202302186
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Moore, Diane Teresa (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/jamestowne Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/3/2023 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Sullins, Gregory Blake
|Arrest Date
|04/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) And 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Sullins, Gregory Blake (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F) and 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 1100-BLK Curling Creek Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/3/2023 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R