Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Galarza, Rosalia
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Galarza, Rosalia (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Old Charlotte Ave Apt A, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 01:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Westcott, Thomas Adam
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Westcott, Thomas Adam (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Anzaldua, K L
|Name
|Naundorff, Dustin Lyle
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Naundorff, Dustin Lyle (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Page, Samantha Gabrielle
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Page, Samantha Gabrielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/4/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Granados, Marc Ernesto
|Arrest Date
|04/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
|Description
|Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 12:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T