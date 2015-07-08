Below are the Union County arrests for 04-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Galarza, Rosalia
Arrest Date 04/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Galarza, Rosalia (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1300-BLK Old Charlotte Ave Apt A, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 01:15.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Westcott, Thomas Adam
Arrest Date 04/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Westcott, Thomas Adam (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 10:14.
Arresting Officer Anzaldua, K L

Name Naundorff, Dustin Lyle
Arrest Date 04/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Naundorff, Dustin Lyle (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 10:29.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Page, Samantha Gabrielle
Arrest Date 04/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Page, Samantha Gabrielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/4/2023 12:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Granados, Marc Ernesto
Arrest Date 04/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M),
Description Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz), (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/4/2023 12:09.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T