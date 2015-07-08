Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MILES, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/30/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-06 10:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCLARY, ANTONIO C
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/13/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-06 12:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TYSON, CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/27/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-06 13:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOLFIN, XAZAVYER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/3/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|218
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-06 13:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOAT, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/29/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-04-06 14:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount