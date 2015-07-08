Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Coronel, Miguel Angel
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2023
|Court Case
|202302252
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Coronel, Miguel Angel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2023 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Dobbins, Susan
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Dobbins, Susan (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2023 22:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2023
|Court Case
|202302255
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2023 22:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Horton, Justin Obrian
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2023
|Court Case
|202300130
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Horton, Justin Obrian (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK S Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2023 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Tueros, Javier Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tueros, Javier Michael (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Expressway, Stallings, NC, on 4/6/2023 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Pham, T L
|Name
|Walton, Jamaria
|Arrest Date
|04/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Walton, Jamaria (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at Union Countysheriff`s Office, Wingate, NC, on 4/6/2023 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E