Below are the Union County arrests for 04-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Coronel, Miguel Angel
Arrest Date 04/06/2023
Court Case 202302252
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Coronel, Miguel Angel (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 1000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2023 22:15.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Dobbins, Susan
Arrest Date 04/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Dobbins, Susan (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2023 22:22.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
Arrest Date 04/06/2023
Court Case 202302255
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 4/6/2023 22:43.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Horton, Justin Obrian
Arrest Date 04/06/2023
Court Case 202300130
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Horton, Justin Obrian (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK S Elm St, Marshville, NC, on 4/6/2023 00:36.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Tueros, Javier Michael
Arrest Date 04/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Tueros, Javier Michael (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK E Monroe Expressway, Stallings, NC, on 4/6/2023 01:25.
Arresting Officer Pham, T L

Name Walton, Jamaria
Arrest Date 04/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Walton, Jamaria (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at Union Countysheriff`s Office, Wingate, NC, on 4/6/2023 12:44.
Arresting Officer Tallent, E