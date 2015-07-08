Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah
Arrest Date 04/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 00:59.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Gamble, Kevin Lamount
Arrest Date 04/07/2023
Court Case 202300266
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Gamble, Kevin Lamount (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1400-BLK Millbridge Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:10.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah
Arrest Date 04/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs, F (F),
Description Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs, F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:34.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah
Arrest Date 04/07/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:34.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Snead, Jacob Ross
Arrest Date 04/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Misdemeanor Probation Viol, M (M),
Description Snead, Jacob Ross (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 12:28.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Mcclendon, Mason Grant
Arrest Date 04/07/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwisd Marijuana (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Mcclendon, Mason Grant (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwisd Marijuana (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 100-BLK Jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 4/7/2023 12:30.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T