Description

Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:34.