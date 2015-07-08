Below are the Union County arrests for 04-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 00:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Gamble, Kevin Lamount
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2023
|Court Case
|202300266
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gamble, Kevin Lamount (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1400-BLK Millbridge Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs, F (F),
|Description
|Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs, F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Tiara Shaniyah (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 01:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Snead, Jacob Ross
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Snead, Jacob Ross (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Viol, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/7/2023 12:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mcclendon, Mason Grant
|Arrest Date
|04/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwisd Marijuana (F), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Mason Grant (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwisd Marijuana (F), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 100-BLK Jerome St, Wingate, NC, on 4/7/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T