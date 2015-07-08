Below are the Union County arrests for 04-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, Kevin David
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2023
|Court Case
|202302273
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Little, Kevin David (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Open Container (M), at Secrest Short Cut Rd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2023 02:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Turner, Norman Dean
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Turner, Norman Dean (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1800-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2023 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Betancourt, Luis Emilio
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Betancourt, Luis Emilio (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Wanton Disregard (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1300-BLK Marvin, NC, on 4/8/2023 04:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Lawing, Adam Blake
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2023
|Court Case
|202302794
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lawing, Adam Blake (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Ladys Secret Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/8/2023 04:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Simpson, Tommy Gene
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2023
|Court Case
|202302274
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Tommy Gene (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/8/2023 08:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Harris, Willie
|Arrest Date
|04/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F),
|Description
|Harris, Willie (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F), at Cumberland County Jail, Fayetteville, NC, on 4/8/2023 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L