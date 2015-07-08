Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gonzalez, Sergio E
Arrest Date 04/09/2023
Court Case 202302286
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Gonzalez, Sergio E (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2023 10:29.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name White, Sommer Ohara
Arrest Date 04/09/2023
Court Case 202302286
Charge Possess Sch Vi Cs (M),
Description White, Sommer Ohara (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2023 11:16.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Nieves, Efransy Unique
Arrest Date 04/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Nieves, Efransy Unique (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Hwy74, NC, on 4/9/2023 11:36.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Covington, James Martin
Arrest Date 04/09/2023
Court Case 202300312
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Covington, James Martin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/9/2023 12:00.
Arresting Officer Ashe, P R

Name Pope, Lucas Chad
Arrest Date 04/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 5) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Pope, Lucas Chad (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Mill Rd/n Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2023 21:15.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C