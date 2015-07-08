Description

Pope, Lucas Chad (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Mill Rd/n Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2023 21:15.