Below are the Union County arrests for 04-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gonzalez, Sergio E
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2023
|Court Case
|202302286
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Sergio E (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2023 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|White, Sommer Ohara
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2023
|Court Case
|202302286
|Charge
|Possess Sch Vi Cs (M),
|Description
|White, Sommer Ohara (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/9/2023 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Nieves, Efransy Unique
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Nieves, Efransy Unique (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Hwy74, NC, on 4/9/2023 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Covington, James Martin
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2023
|Court Case
|202300312
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Covington, James Martin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/9/2023 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ashe, P R
|Name
|Pope, Lucas Chad
|Arrest Date
|04/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 5) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Pope, Lucas Chad (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 100-BLK Blythe Mill Rd/n Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/9/2023 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C