Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hodsden, Mark Francis
Arrest Date 04/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Extortion (F),
Description Hodsden, Mark Francis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Extortion (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/10/2023 11:17.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 04-10-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 15:55, 4/8/2023 and 16:00, 4/8/2023. Reported: 13:48, 4/10/2023.
Arresting Officer Kimball, M M

Name Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
Arrest Date 04/10/2023
Court Case 202302305
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 11:35.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Burke, Deborah Denise
Arrest Date 04/10/2023
Court Case 202302307
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Burke, Deborah Denise (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 100-BLK Richard St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 12:01.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Workman, Michael Douglas
Arrest Date 04/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Workman, Michael Douglas (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 3500-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 14:21.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
Arrest Date 04/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 17:09.
Arresting Officer Kell, T