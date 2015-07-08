Below are the Union County arrests for 04-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hodsden, Mark Francis
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extortion (F),
|Description
|Hodsden, Mark Francis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Extortion (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/10/2023 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|04-10-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 15:55, 4/8/2023 and 16:00, 4/8/2023. Reported: 13:48, 4/10/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Kimball, M M
|Name
|Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2023
|Court Case
|202302305
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Burke, Deborah Denise
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2023
|Court Case
|202302307
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Burke, Deborah Denise (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 100-BLK Richard St, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Workman, Michael Douglas
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Workman, Michael Douglas (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 3500-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan
|Arrest Date
|04/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Yagan, Mohamad Ghassan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/10/2023 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T