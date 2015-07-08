Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Metcalf, Alexandria Michele
Arrest Date 04/11/2023
Court Case 202101067
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Uttering Forged Instrument), F (F),
Description Metcalf, Alexandria Michele (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (uttering Forged Instrument), F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 13:25.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Howard, Kalib
Arrest Date 04/11/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Homicide -Free Text- Awdwikisi (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 4) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (M),
Description Howard, Kalib (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Homicide -free Text- Awdwikisi (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 4) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 14:00.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Strickland, Tara Shane
Arrest Date 04/11/2023
Court Case 202302330
Charge Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Strickland, Tara Shane (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 13:30.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Oxendine, Katisha Ann
Arrest Date 04/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
Description Oxendine, Katisha Ann (I /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 15:50.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
Arrest Date 04-11-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 08:16, 4/11/2023 and 08:17, 4/11/2023. Reported: 08:17, 4/11/2023.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Bennett, Jasharri E
Arrest Date 04/11/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Bennett, Jasharri E (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 16:26.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J