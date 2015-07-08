Below are the Union County arrests for 04-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Metcalf, Alexandria Michele
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2023
|Court Case
|202101067
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Uttering Forged Instrument), F (F),
|Description
|Metcalf, Alexandria Michele (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (uttering Forged Instrument), F (F), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Howard, Kalib
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Homicide -Free Text- Awdwikisi (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 4) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (M),
|Description
|Howard, Kalib (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Homicide -free Text- Awdwikisi (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 4) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Strickland, Tara Shane
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2023
|Court Case
|202302330
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Strickland, Tara Shane (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation, F (F), at 700-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Oxendine, Katisha Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, Katisha Ann (I /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 15:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun
|Arrest Date
|04-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Pointing Gun (C), at [Address], between 08:16, 4/11/2023 and 08:17, 4/11/2023. Reported: 08:17, 4/11/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Bennett, Jasharri E
|Arrest Date
|04/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Jasharri E (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/11/2023 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J