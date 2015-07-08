Below are the Union County arrests for 04-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martinez, Daniel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Daniel Antonio (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 11000-BLK Fenwick Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/12/2023 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Mcclellan, James Albert
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Mcclellan, James Albert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2023 06:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Hancock, Anthony Lavon
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (No Operators License), M (M),
|Description
|Hancock, Anthony Lavon (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (no Operators License), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2023 08:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Baucom, Matthew Brian
|Arrest Date
|04/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip ) (F),
|Description
|Baucom, Matthew Brian (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip ) (F), at 2600-BLK F Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/12/2023 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Marquez, Joaquin
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marquez, Joaquin ( /M/42) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Guion Ln/stallings Road, Stallings, on 4/12/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Costa, Assafe Alves
|Arrest Date
|04-12-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Costa, Assafe Alves (W /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 657 S Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, on 4/12/2023 7:45:57 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S