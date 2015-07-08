Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2023
|Court Case
|202302386
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Hickmon, Lisa Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2023
|Court Case
|202302401
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Hickmon, Lisa Ann (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Little, Earnest Franklin
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Little, Earnest Franklin (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Hickmon, Lisa Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2023
|Court Case
|202302402
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Hickmon, Lisa Ann (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 19:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Andon, Rebeca
|Arrest Date
|04/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Andon, Rebeca (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S