Below are the Union County arrests for 04-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 04/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (F),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 17:40.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 04/14/2023
Court Case 202302386
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 10:55.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Hickmon, Lisa Ann
Arrest Date 04/14/2023
Court Case 202302401
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Hickmon, Lisa Ann (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 18:50.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Little, Earnest Franklin
Arrest Date 04/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Little, Earnest Franklin (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 11:25.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Hickmon, Lisa Ann
Arrest Date 04/14/2023
Court Case 202302402
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Hickmon, Lisa Ann (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 19:08.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Andon, Rebeca
Arrest Date 04/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Andon, Rebeca (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 12:15.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S