Description

Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 4/14/2023 10:55.