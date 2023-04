Description

Tillman, Tully (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F), 2) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 3) Assault On Female (M), 4) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), and 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2900-BLK Loxdale Farms Dr, Unionville, SC, on 4/15/2023 03:15.