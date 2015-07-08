Below are the Union County arrests for 04-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Meadows, Lashuan
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Meadows, Lashuan (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Hwy 75, on 4/16/2023 09:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Savarese, Richard Allen
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Savarese, Richard Allen (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1600-BLK Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2023 13:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Drake, Amanda Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2023
|Court Case
|202302963
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Drake, Amanda Lynn (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, IN, on 4/16/2023 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Simpson, Robert Curtis
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2023
|Court Case
|202302957
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Robert Curtis (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Back Stretch Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/16/2023 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Morrison, Kayla Lea
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2023
|Court Case
|202302436
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Kayla Lea (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2023 16:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Chatary, Michael Luis
|Arrest Date
|04/16/2023
|Court Case
|202302443
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chatary, Michael Luis (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/16/2023 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D