Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHASTAIN, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/19/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 143
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-17 11:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SEDBERRY, CASEY PARNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1981
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-17 12:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CRAWFORD, RAHEEM
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-17 12:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DELACRUZ, ADALBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-17 14:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount