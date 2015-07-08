Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Korotkov, Yurii
Arrest Date 04/17/2023
Court Case 202302975
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Korotkov, Yurii (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK Bradford Pl, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/17/2023 02:04.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Mitchell, Christopher Yanni
Arrest Date 04/17/2023
Court Case 202300291
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mitchell, Christopher Yanni (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3200-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2023 03:23.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Wright, Jada Nicole
Arrest Date 04/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M), M (M),
Description Wright, Jada Nicole (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m), M (M), at 3200-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2023 03:23.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Elkins, Shannon Nicole
Arrest Date 04/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Provide Contraband To An Inmate), M (M),
Description Elkins, Shannon Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (provide Contraband To An Inmate), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2023 07:20.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Perry, David Edward
Arrest Date 04/17/2023
Court Case 202302447
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Perry, David Edward (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2023 11:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Strawn, Trevor Austin
Arrest Date 04/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
Description Strawn, Trevor Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2023 08:11.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I