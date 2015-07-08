Below are the Union County arrests for 04-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Korotkov, Yurii
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2023
|Court Case
|202302975
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Korotkov, Yurii (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK Bradford Pl, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 4/17/2023 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Mitchell, Christopher Yanni
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2023
|Court Case
|202300291
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mitchell, Christopher Yanni (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3200-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2023 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Wright, Jada Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M), M (M),
|Description
|Wright, Jada Nicole (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m), M (M), at 3200-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/17/2023 03:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Elkins, Shannon Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Provide Contraband To An Inmate), M (M),
|Description
|Elkins, Shannon Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (provide Contraband To An Inmate), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2023 07:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Perry, David Edward
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2023
|Court Case
|202302447
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Perry, David Edward (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2023 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Strawn, Trevor Austin
|Arrest Date
|04/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
|Description
|Strawn, Trevor Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/17/2023 08:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I