Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Holmes, Tyler Richard
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Holmes, Tyler Richard (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 02:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Broadwell, William Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Broadwell, William Scott (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 05:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Gillard, H S
|Name
|Satterwhite, Marek Anthony-clarenc
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), F (F),
|Description
|Satterwhite, Marek Anthony-clarenc (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 07:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Davis, Rajum Dion
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 4) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M),
|Description
|Davis, Rajum Dion (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 4) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 12:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Tillman, Tully
|Arrest Date
|04/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Tillman, Tully (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Extraditon/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/18/2023 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Rushing, Adrian Brock
|Arrest Date
|04-18-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rushing, Adrian Brock (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 1199 Skyway Dr/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 2:14:05 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Sowell, P