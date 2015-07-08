Below are the Union County arrests for 04-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Holmes, Tyler Richard
Arrest Date 04/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), And 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Holmes, Tyler Richard (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), and 3) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 02:35.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Broadwell, William Scott
Arrest Date 04/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Broadwell, William Scott (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Richardson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 05:14.
Arresting Officer Gillard, H S

Name Satterwhite, Marek Anthony-clarenc
Arrest Date 04/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), F (F),
Description Satterwhite, Marek Anthony-clarenc (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 07:00.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Davis, Rajum Dion
Arrest Date 04/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 4) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M),
Description Davis, Rajum Dion (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 4) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 12:24.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Tillman, Tully
Arrest Date 04/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Tillman, Tully (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Extraditon/fugitive Oth State (south Carolina), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/18/2023 00:45.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Rushing, Adrian Brock
Arrest Date 04-18-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Adrian Brock (W /M/36) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 1199 Skyway Dr/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 4/18/2023 2:14:05 PM.
Arresting Officer Sowell, P