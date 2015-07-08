Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-19-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SPRINGS-OWENS, MARQUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-19 01:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MCBRIDE, ELIJAH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1999
Height 5.1
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-19 11:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, CHASITY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-19 12:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name POSTON, DANNY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/15/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-19 16:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount