Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2023.

Name Lloyd, Jonathan Scott
Arrest Date 04/19/2023
Court Case 202302518
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Lloyd, Jonathan Scott (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, SC, on 4/19/2023 21:08.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Parrott, Genie Leigh
Arrest Date 04-19-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Parrott, Genie Leigh (W /F/42) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 4/19/2023 and 09:00, 4/19/2023. Reported: 12:17, 4/19/2023.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Twitty, Alyssa Audrianna
Arrest Date 04/19/2023
Court Case 202303081
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Twitty, Alyssa Audrianna (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK Clonnie Strawn Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/19/2023 21:41.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name S&s Electric VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 04-19-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description S&s Electric VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1200-BLK Black Walnut St, Monroe, between 20:00, 4/18/2023 and 05:00, 4/19/2023. Reported: 13:14, 4/19/2023.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Powell, Tahirah Asha
Arrest Date 04/19/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Trespassing On Public School Bus (M),
Description Powell, Tahirah Asha (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Trespassing On Public School Bus (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/19/2023 23:37.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Southern States VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 04-19-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Southern States VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 13:51, 4/19/2023 and 13:52, 4/19/2023. Reported: 13:52, 4/19/2023.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A