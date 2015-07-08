Below are the Union County arrests for 04-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lloyd, Jonathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2023
|Court Case
|202302518
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Lloyd, Jonathan Scott (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, SC, on 4/19/2023 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Parrott, Genie Leigh
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Parrott, Genie Leigh (W /F/42) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 4/19/2023 and 09:00, 4/19/2023. Reported: 12:17, 4/19/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Twitty, Alyssa Audrianna
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2023
|Court Case
|202303081
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Twitty, Alyssa Audrianna (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK Clonnie Strawn Rd, Marshville, NC, on 4/19/2023 21:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|S&s Electric VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|S&s Electric VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1200-BLK Black Walnut St, Monroe, between 20:00, 4/18/2023 and 05:00, 4/19/2023. Reported: 13:14, 4/19/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Powell, Tahirah Asha
|Arrest Date
|04/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Trespassing On Public School Bus (M),
|Description
|Powell, Tahirah Asha (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Trespassing On Public School Bus (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 4/19/2023 23:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Southern States VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|04-19-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Southern States VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 13:51, 4/19/2023 and 13:52, 4/19/2023. Reported: 13:52, 4/19/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A