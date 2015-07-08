Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KENDRICK, JASON
Arrest Type
DOB 2/12/1979
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-20 12:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, RODNEY EDGAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-20 11:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name HOUSTON, DEMARKIS DEON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/12/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-20 15:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, MITCHELL AMBROSE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/28/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-20 17:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCULLOUGH, ELIJAH JYSHEEM
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-20 17:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REESE, TROY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/29/1967
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-20 17:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount