Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2023.

Name Young, Quandre Dequan
Arrest Date 04/20/2023
Court Case 202302524
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2023 01:18.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Buff, Teresa Lynn
Arrest Date 04-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Buff, Teresa Lynn (W /F/59) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 10:31, 4/20/2023 and 10:32, 4/20/2023. Reported: 10:32, 4/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Bradley, Brian Scott
Arrest Date 04/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Habitual Felon, F (F),
Description Bradley, Brian Scott (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Felon, F (F), at 1900-BLK Tower Industrial Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2023 01:39.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
Arrest Date 04-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], between 12:13, 4/20/2023 and 12:14, 4/20/2023. Reported: 12:14, 4/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Flood, Kevon Karlinc O
Arrest Date 04/20/2023
Court Case 202302522
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Flood, Kevon Karlinc O (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1300-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2023 00:20.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Young, Quandre Dequan
Arrest Date 04/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Contempt Of Court (M),
Description Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2023 03:00.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L