Below are the Union County arrests for 04-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Young, Quandre Dequan
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2023
|Court Case
|202302524
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2023 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Buff, Teresa Lynn
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Buff, Teresa Lynn (W /F/59) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 10:31, 4/20/2023 and 10:32, 4/20/2023. Reported: 10:32, 4/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Bradley, Brian Scott
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Felon, F (F),
|Description
|Bradley, Brian Scott (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Felon, F (F), at 1900-BLK Tower Industrial Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/20/2023 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
|Arrest Date
|04-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], between 12:13, 4/20/2023 and 12:14, 4/20/2023. Reported: 12:14, 4/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Flood, Kevon Karlinc O
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2023
|Court Case
|202302522
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Flood, Kevon Karlinc O (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1300-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2023 00:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Young, Quandre Dequan
|Arrest Date
|04/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Contempt Of Court (M),
|Description
|Young, Quandre Dequan (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/20/2023 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L