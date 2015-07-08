Description

Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/21/2023 00:24.