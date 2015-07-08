Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Driggers, Dalton Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2023
|Court Case
|202300113
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Driggers, Dalton Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/21/2023 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2023
|Court Case
|202300113
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/21/2023 00:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Amaya, Cristian Antonio
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2023
|Court Case
|202302557
|Charge
|1) Misdemeanor Stalking (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Amaya, Cristian Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Stalking (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2023 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Name
|Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/21/2023 07:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R