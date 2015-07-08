Below are the Union County arrests for 04-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Driggers, Dalton Lee
Arrest Date 04/21/2023
Court Case 202300113
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Driggers, Dalton Lee (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/21/2023 00:18.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
Arrest Date 04/21/2023
Court Case 202300113
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
Description Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/21/2023 00:24.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Amaya, Cristian Antonio
Arrest Date 04/21/2023
Court Case 202302557
Charge 1) Misdemeanor Stalking (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Amaya, Cristian Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Stalking (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/21/2023 01:40.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
Arrest Date 04/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Imparied Rev), M (M),
Description Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Imparied Rev), M (M), at 3700-BLK W Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 4/21/2023 00:24.
Arresting Officer  

Name Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 4/21/2023 07:53.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R