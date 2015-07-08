Below are the Union County arrests for 04-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bowman, Kara Michelle
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2023
|Court Case
|202303139
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), And 5) Violation Vehicle Inspection (M),
|Description
|Bowman, Kara Michelle (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), and 5) Violation Vehicle Inspection (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/22/2023 03:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Barrett, Anthony Bernard
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2023
|Court Case
|202302585
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Anthony Bernard (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2023 05:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Gibson, Dekato Bernard
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Gibson, Dekato Bernard (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2200-BLK Alma Ct Apt 2, Charlotte, NC, on 4/22/2023 11:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Acosta, Yahir
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2023
|Court Case
|202302586
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Acosta, Yahir (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 300-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2023 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Love, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Love, Priscilla Ann (B /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/22/2023 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Ghiloria, Ayush
|Arrest Date
|04/22/2023
|Court Case
|202303147
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ghiloria, Ayush (U /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8400-BLK Royster Run/wingard Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/22/2023 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R