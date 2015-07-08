Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Camp, Tony Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2023
|Court Case
|202302596
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 04:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|King, Timothy Mark
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|King, Timothy Mark (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 08:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2023
|Court Case
|202302604
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Martin, Joshua Brandon
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Martin, Joshua Brandon (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 12:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Biggs, Thomas James
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2023
|Court Case
|202300353
|Charge
|Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Biggs, Thomas James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 200-BLK Locust Ct, Stallings, NC, on 4/23/2023 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Pham, T L
|Name
|Costea, Ana Maria
|Arrest Date
|04/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Costea, Ana Maria (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/23/2023 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I