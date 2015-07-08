Below are the Union County arrests for 04-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Camp, Tony Lee
Arrest Date 04/23/2023
Court Case 202302596
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 04:20.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name King, Timothy Mark
Arrest Date 04/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description King, Timothy Mark (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 08:09.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander
Arrest Date 04/23/2023
Court Case 202302604
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Mcwhorter, Brittany Alexander (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 10:37.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Martin, Joshua Brandon
Arrest Date 04/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Martin, Joshua Brandon (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/23/2023 12:04.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Biggs, Thomas James
Arrest Date 04/23/2023
Court Case 202300353
Charge Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Biggs, Thomas James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 200-BLK Locust Ct, Stallings, NC, on 4/23/2023 12:25.
Arresting Officer Pham, T L

Name Costea, Ana Maria
Arrest Date 04/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Costea, Ana Maria (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 4/23/2023 13:45.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I