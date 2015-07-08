Below are the Union County arrests for 04-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2023 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Noupayo, Prosper
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Govt Official/Employ (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Noupayo, Prosper (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Govt Official/employ (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2023 03:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Newberry, Rochelle Lenore (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2023 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Austin, Cedric Kendrall
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2023
|Court Case
|202302614
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 4) Interfer Emerg Communication (M),
|Description
|Austin, Cedric Kendrall (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 4) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2023 05:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Mccall, Jose Lamont
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
|Description
|Mccall, Jose Lamont (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 4/24/2023 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|King, Paul Wesley
|Arrest Date
|04/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Larceny) (F),
|Description
|King, Paul Wesley (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Larceny) (F), at 1200-BLK W Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/24/2023 05:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M