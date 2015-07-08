Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-25-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAMPBELL, PAYTON LYNNE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/13/2002
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-25 14:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name CURETON, MYON DONZJAH
Arrest Type
DOB 3/31/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 139
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-25 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HORNE, JAHMEL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/24/2004
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-25 18:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOUSTON, JADARRELL KENDAI-JATER
Arrest Type
DOB 7/1/2004
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-25 00:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, CALVIN DEWAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 258
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-25 04:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, MONAE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/18/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-04-25 09:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount