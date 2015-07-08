Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Tabitha Yvonne
Arrest Date 04/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Griffin, Tabitha Yvonne (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1100-BLK Sand Dollar Ct/becky Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 15:37.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Sherman, Antwyon Maurice
Arrest Date 04/25/2023
Court Case 202303222
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay) (M), And 5) Fugitive (F),
Description Sherman, Antwyon Maurice (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail Provide Proof Fare Pay) (M), and 5) Fugitive (F), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 15:41.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Funderburk, Jerry William
Arrest Date 04/25/2023
Court Case 202300642
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Funderburk, Jerry William (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/25/2023 16:11.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Sherman, Antwyon Maurice
Arrest Date 04/25/2023
Court Case 202303222
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), And 4) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Sherman, Antwyon Maurice (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), and 4) No Liability Insurance (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 17:22.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Carella, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 04/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/25/2023 00:47.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Francis, Elias Badri Walid
Arrest Date 04/25/2023
Court Case 230421199HA
Charge Death By Vehicle (F) (F),
Description Francis, Elias Badri Walid (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Death By Vehicle (f) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 17:55.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J