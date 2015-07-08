Description

Sherman, Antwyon Maurice (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail Provide Proof Fare Pay) (M), and 5) Fugitive (F), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 15:41.