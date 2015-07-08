Below are the Union County arrests for 04-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Tabitha Yvonne
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Tabitha Yvonne (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1100-BLK Sand Dollar Ct/becky Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Sherman, Antwyon Maurice
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2023
|Court Case
|202303222
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail Provide Proof Fare Pay) (M), And 5) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Sherman, Antwyon Maurice (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(unauthorized Use Of Mv) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail Provide Proof Fare Pay) (M), and 5) Fugitive (F), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Funderburk, Jerry William
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2023
|Court Case
|202300642
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jerry William (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 4/25/2023 16:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Sherman, Antwyon Maurice
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2023
|Court Case
|202303222
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), And 4) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Sherman, Antwyon Maurice (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), and 4) No Liability Insurance (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 17:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Carella, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Carella, Ronnie Lee (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/25/2023 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Francis, Elias Badri Walid
|Arrest Date
|04/25/2023
|Court Case
|230421199HA
|Charge
|Death By Vehicle (F) (F),
|Description
|Francis, Elias Badri Walid (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Death By Vehicle (f) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/25/2023 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J