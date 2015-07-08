Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knox, Dennis Keith
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Dwi (F),
|Description
|Knox, Dennis Keith (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Dwi (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Clark, Darius Raytez
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2023
|Court Case
|202302427
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Clark, Darius Raytez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 17:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Bunn, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Bunn, Brittany Nicole (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/26/2023 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Munson, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2023
|Court Case
|202303248
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2800-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/26/2023 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Lockhart, Edward Calvin
|Arrest Date
|04/26/2023
|Court Case
|202302706
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Lockhart, Edward Calvin (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
|Arrest Date
|04-26-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], on 00:57, 4/26/2023. Reported: 00:57, 4/26/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R