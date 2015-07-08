Description

Clark, Darius Raytez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 17:56.