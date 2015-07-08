Below are the Union County arrests for 04-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Knox, Dennis Keith
Arrest Date 04/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Habitual Dwi (F),
Description Knox, Dennis Keith (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Dwi (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 16:10.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Clark, Darius Raytez
Arrest Date 04/26/2023
Court Case 202302427
Charge 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
Description Clark, Darius Raytez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 17:56.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Bunn, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 04/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Bunn, Brittany Nicole (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/26/2023 19:25.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Munson, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 04/26/2023
Court Case 202303248
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Munson, Brittany Nicole (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2800-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Unionville, NC, on 4/26/2023 19:33.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Lockhart, Edward Calvin
Arrest Date 04/26/2023
Court Case 202302706
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Lockhart, Edward Calvin (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/26/2023 21:26.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic
Arrest Date 04-26-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Domestic (C), at [Address], on 00:57, 4/26/2023. Reported: 00:57, 4/26/2023.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R