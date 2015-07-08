Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kirk, Patricia Faith
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2023
|Court Case
|202302674
|Charge
|1) Simple Affray (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Kirk, Patricia Faith (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2023 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Intriago, Samantha
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Larcency Of Mv) (F),
|Description
|Intriago, Samantha (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(larcency Of Mv) (F), at 3300-BLK Hammond Rd, Raleigh, NC, on 4/27/2023 10:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Brauda, T R
|Name
|Jordan, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2023
|Court Case
|202302715
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2023 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|White, Loren Theodore
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2023
|Court Case
|202300032
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|White, Loren Theodore (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, MI, on 4/27/2023 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Crowder, Darius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2023 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|White, Loren Theodore
|Arrest Date
|04/27/2023
|Court Case
|202302979
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 6) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|White, Loren Theodore (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, MI, on 4/27/2023 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J