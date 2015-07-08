Below are the Union County arrests for 04-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kirk, Patricia Faith
Arrest Date 04/27/2023
Court Case 202302674
Charge 1) Simple Affray (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Kirk, Patricia Faith (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2023 02:46.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Intriago, Samantha
Arrest Date 04/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Larcency Of Mv) (F),
Description Intriago, Samantha (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(larcency Of Mv) (F), at 3300-BLK Hammond Rd, Raleigh, NC, on 4/27/2023 10:10.
Arresting Officer Brauda, T R

Name Jordan, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 04/27/2023
Court Case 202302715
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2023 14:35.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name White, Loren Theodore
Arrest Date 04/27/2023
Court Case 202300032
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Identity Theft (F),
Description White, Loren Theodore (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, MI, on 4/27/2023 15:22.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Crowder, Darius Jamal
Arrest Date 04/27/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/27/2023 15:30.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name White, Loren Theodore
Arrest Date 04/27/2023
Court Case 202302979
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 6) Identity Theft (F),
Description White, Loren Theodore (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Identity Theft (F), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 6) Identity Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, MI, on 4/27/2023 16:37.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J