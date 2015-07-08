Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wilson, Amy Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Amy Elizabeth (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Sanchez, Santos Santos
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2023
|Court Case
|202302741
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Santos Santos (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2023 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Pinesett, Tileik Levell
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2023
|Court Case
|202303289
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Pinesett, Tileik Levell (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Us 601/white Store Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/28/2023 10:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Simmonds, Riley Liao
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2023
|Court Case
|202302763
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Simmonds, Riley Liao (A /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/wilson Av, NC, on 4/28/2023 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Sims, James Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2023
|Court Case
|202302744
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Sims, James Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2023 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W