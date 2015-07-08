Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Preston, Chiffon Leann
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2023
|Court Case
|202303316
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Preston, Chiffon Leann (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Us 74/sutherland Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 07:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Black, Keondra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2023
|Court Case
|202302775
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Black, Keondra Nicole (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Smith, Karmen Keeley
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2023
|Court Case
|202302775
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Smith, Karmen Keeley
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2023
|Court Case
|202302776
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Drake, Meagan Elane
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2023
|Court Case
|202302777
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Drake, Meagan Elane (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 12:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Harrington, Melanie Lamarr
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), And 6) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F),
|Description
|Harrington, Melanie Lamarr (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), and 6) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), at 3100-BLK Mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S