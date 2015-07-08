Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Preston, Chiffon Leann
Arrest Date 04/29/2023
Court Case 202303316
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Preston, Chiffon Leann (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Us 74/sutherland Ave, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 07:16.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Black, Keondra Nicole
Arrest Date 04/29/2023
Court Case 202302775
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Black, Keondra Nicole (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 10:23.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Smith, Karmen Keeley
Arrest Date 04/29/2023
Court Case 202302775
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 10:30.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Smith, Karmen Keeley
Arrest Date 04/29/2023
Court Case 202302776
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 10:54.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Drake, Meagan Elane
Arrest Date 04/29/2023
Court Case 202302777
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Drake, Meagan Elane (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 12:57.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Harrington, Melanie Lamarr
Arrest Date 04/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), And 6) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F),
Description Harrington, Melanie Lamarr (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 4) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), 5) Pwisd Cocaine (F), and 6) Furnish Drugs Inmates (F), at 3100-BLK Mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2023 14:14.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S