Below are the Union County arrests for 04-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Abdulrahman, Sameer Mohammad
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2023
|Court Case
|202302809
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Abdulrahman, Sameer Mohammad (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2023 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Willis, John Wayne
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Willis, John Wayne (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 13700-BLK East Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 4/30/2023 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Mcbride, Willie Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Order To Show Cause (M), And 3) Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Mcbride, Willie Lee (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M), 2) Order To Show Cause (M), and 3) Order To Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/30/2023 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Getson, Brandy Rae
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Getson, Brandy Rae (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK Morace Price Rd, Pageland, SC, on 4/30/2023 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Osborne, B G
|Name
|Strittmatter, Andrew Michael
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2023
|Court Case
|202300341
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Strittmatter, Andrew Michael (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3000-BLK Sterling Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/30/2023 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Gerasimou, Justin Kyle
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Gerasimou, Justin Kyle (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 4/30/2023 04:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V