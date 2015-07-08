Description

Quinto, Michael Derek (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 15:26.