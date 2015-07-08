Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sibila, Christopher David
Arrest Date 05/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sibila, Christopher David (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 16/1008, on 5/1/2023 22:54.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Taylor, Ronald Omar
Arrest Date 05/01/2023
Court Case 202303348
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Mal Conduct By Prisoner/Throw (M), And 7) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M),
Description Taylor, Ronald Omar (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Mal Conduct By Prisoner/throw (M), and 7) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/1/2023 00:04.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Lee, Martin David
Arrest Date 05/01/2023
Court Case 202303347
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lee, Martin David (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4000-BLK Eutaw Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/1/2023 00:35.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Black, Christine Noel
Arrest Date 05/01/2023
Court Case 202301383
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Black, Christine Noel (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 11:36.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Quinto, Michael Derek
Arrest Date 05/01/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Quinto, Michael Derek (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 15:26.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Proctor, James Alexander
Arrest Date 05-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Proctor, James Alexander (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Nc 218/sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 1:00:46 PM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E