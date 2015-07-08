Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sibila, Christopher David
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sibila, Christopher David (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 16/1008, on 5/1/2023 22:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Taylor, Ronald Omar
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2023
|Court Case
|202303348
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Mal Conduct By Prisoner/Throw (M), And 7) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Ronald Omar (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 5) Speeding (M), 6) Mal Conduct By Prisoner/throw (M), and 7) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 5/1/2023 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Lee, Martin David
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2023
|Court Case
|202303347
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lee, Martin David (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4000-BLK Eutaw Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/1/2023 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Black, Christine Noel
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2023
|Court Case
|202301383
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Black, Christine Noel (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 11:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Quinto, Michael Derek
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Quinto, Michael Derek (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (possession Of Firearm By Felon) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Proctor, James Alexander
|Arrest Date
|05-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Proctor, James Alexander (W /M/57) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at Nc 218/sikes Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2023 1:00:46 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E