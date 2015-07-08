Below are the Union County arrests for 05-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harnish, Michael William
Arrest Date 05/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Harnish, Michael William (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Dragonette, Natalie
Arrest Date 05/02/2023
Court Case 202302852
Charge 1) Stalking (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Dragonette, Natalie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK N Secrest Av/simpson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 15:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Adcock, Darion Michael
Arrest Date 05/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Adcock, Darion Michael (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/2/2023 17:55.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Moreno, Michael Manuel
Arrest Date 05/02/2023
Court Case 202302857
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4600-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 18:15.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Lowery, James Ernest
Arrest Date 05/02/2023
Court Case 202302860
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 19:50.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Petty, Laura Gayle
Arrest Date 05/02/2023
Court Case 202303403
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1600-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 20:08.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R