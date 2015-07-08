Below are the Union County arrests for 05-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harnish, Michael William
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Harnish, Michael William (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Dragonette, Natalie
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2023
|Court Case
|202302852
|Charge
|1) Stalking (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Dragonette, Natalie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK N Secrest Av/simpson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 15:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Adcock, Darion Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Adcock, Darion Michael (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1600-BLK Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/2/2023 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Moreno, Michael Manuel
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2023
|Court Case
|202302857
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4600-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Lowery, James Ernest
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2023
|Court Case
|202302860
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lowery, James Ernest (I /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 19:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Petty, Laura Gayle
|Arrest Date
|05/02/2023
|Court Case
|202303403
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Petty, Laura Gayle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1600-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/2/2023 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R