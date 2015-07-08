Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BANDY, JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 4/27/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 129
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-03 09:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SANCHEZ, ALBERTO TORRES
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/13/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-03 13:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, NINA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1981
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-03 16:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, TONY R
Arrest Type
DOB 12/24/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 204
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-03 16:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount