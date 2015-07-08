Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brimmage, Toddrique Rayquan
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Kidnapping (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Brimmage, Toddrique Rayquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Kidnapping (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 15600-BLK King Louis Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Hartis, David Vern
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2023
|Court Case
|202302874
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hartis, David Vern (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2023 12:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Walden, Cody Neal
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at Us 601/landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Shrewsbury, Hunter
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2023
|Court Case
|202303420
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4500-BLK Crystal Creek Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/3/2023 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Newell, Brandy Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cruelty To Animals) (M),
|Description
|Newell, Brandy Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cruelty To Animals) (M), at 3700-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|05-03-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 07:23, 5/3/2023. Reported: 07:23, 5/3/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J