Description

Newell, Brandy Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cruelty To Animals) (M), at 3700-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:48.