Name Brimmage, Toddrique Rayquan
Arrest Date 05/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Kidnapping (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Brimmage, Toddrique Rayquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Kidnapping (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 15600-BLK King Louis Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:31.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Hartis, David Vern
Arrest Date 05/03/2023
Court Case 202302874
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hartis, David Vern (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2023 12:56.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Walden, Cody Neal
Arrest Date 05/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at Us 601/landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:45.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Shrewsbury, Hunter
Arrest Date 05/03/2023
Court Case 202303420
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4500-BLK Crystal Creek Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/3/2023 13:33.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Newell, Brandy Nicole
Arrest Date 05/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Cruelty To Animals) (M),
Description Newell, Brandy Nicole (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (cruelty To Animals) (M), at 3700-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/3/2023 16:48.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 05-03-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 07:23, 5/3/2023. Reported: 07:23, 5/3/2023.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J