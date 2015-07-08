Below are the Union County arrests for 05-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hall, Antonio Latre
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2023
|Court Case
|202301560
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Hall, Antonio Latre (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1000-BLK Adams St/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2023 14:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Massey, Jamarii Amere
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Massey, Jamarii Amere (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 4100-BLK Western Union School, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/4/2023 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Simpson, Kimberly Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2023
|Court Case
|202300948
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Kimberly Marie (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2023 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemenaor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Odarious Jamel (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemenaor Larceny), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2023 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Seegars, Royshon
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2023
|Court Case
|202302906
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Seegars, Royshon (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, SC, on 5/4/2023 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Estrada, Valter Josue
|Arrest Date
|05/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Second Degree Forcible Rape (F),
|Description
|Estrada, Valter Josue (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Forcible Rape (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/4/2023 11:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S