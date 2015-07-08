Description

Baxter, Ricky Jr (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), at 6100-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 5/6/2023 01:09.