Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Jalesia Shaniya J
Arrest Date 05/06/2023
Court Case 202302966
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Davis, Jalesia Shaniya J (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 16:20.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Streater, Tavia Zleda V
Arrest Date 05/06/2023
Court Case 202302972
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Streater, Tavia Zleda V (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Todd Cir, Wingate, NC, on 5/6/2023 20:26.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Gutierrez-garcia, Nancy
Arrest Date 05/06/2023
Court Case 202303536
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Gutierrez-garcia, Nancy (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4700-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 20:53.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Wallace, Charles Daniel
Arrest Date 05/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wallace, Charles Daniel (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 00:28.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Baxter, Ricky Jr
Arrest Date 05/06/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M),
Description Baxter, Ricky Jr (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), at 6100-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 5/6/2023 01:09.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Drake, Jordan Lee
Arrest Date 05/06/2023
Court Case 202302944
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Drake, Jordan Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 02:27.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C