Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Jalesia Shaniya J
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2023
|Court Case
|202302966
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Davis, Jalesia Shaniya J (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Streater, Tavia Zleda V
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2023
|Court Case
|202302972
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Streater, Tavia Zleda V (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Todd Cir, Wingate, NC, on 5/6/2023 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Gutierrez-garcia, Nancy
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2023
|Court Case
|202303536
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez-garcia, Nancy (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4700-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 20:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Wallace, Charles Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Charles Daniel (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Baxter, Ricky Jr
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M),
|Description
|Baxter, Ricky Jr (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Speeding In Excess Of 45 Mph (M), at 6100-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 5/6/2023 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Drake, Jordan Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/06/2023
|Court Case
|202302944
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Drake, Jordan Lee (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/6/2023 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C