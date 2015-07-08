Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ott, Matthew Wayne
Arrest Date 05/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ott, Matthew Wayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5100-BLK Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/7/2023 01:02.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Furr, Caleb Tyler
Arrest Date 05/07/2023
Court Case 202302979
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Furr, Caleb Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 01:16.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Allen, Quanecia Danielle
Arrest Date 05/07/2023
Court Case 202302981
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Allen, Quanecia Danielle (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/ Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 05:28.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Rorie, Jerome
Arrest Date 05/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Jerome (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 11:55.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Johnson, Demont Larico
Arrest Date 05/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Johnson, Demont Larico (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 13:51.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Warren, Dennis Geoffrey
Arrest Date 05/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Warren, Dennis Geoffrey (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK Dinadan Dr Apt W, Charlotte, NC, on 5/7/2023 13:57.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D