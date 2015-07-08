Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ott, Matthew Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ott, Matthew Wayne (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5100-BLK Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 5/7/2023 01:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Furr, Caleb Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2023
|Court Case
|202302979
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Furr, Caleb Tyler (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 01:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Allen, Quanecia Danielle
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2023
|Court Case
|202302981
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Allen, Quanecia Danielle (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/ Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 05:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Rorie, Jerome
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Jerome (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Johnson, Demont Larico
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Demont Larico (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2023 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Warren, Dennis Geoffrey
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Warren, Dennis Geoffrey (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK Dinadan Dr Apt W, Charlotte, NC, on 5/7/2023 13:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D