Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hodge, Jeffrey Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300370
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Aggressive Driving (M),
|Description
|Hodge, Jeffrey Brian (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Aggressive Driving (M), at 8000-BLK Antique Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/8/2023 18:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Allen, Carlos
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2023
|Court Case
|202303005
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Allen, Carlos (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F), [Missing Address], on 5/8/2023 20:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Perry, C W
|Name
|Stallings, Samantha Rae
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2023
|Court Case
|202303589
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M),
|Description
|Stallings, Samantha Rae (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), at 2600-BLK Lancaster Hwy/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 20:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Hodge, Jeffrey Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2023
|Court Case
|202300370
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Aggressive Driving (M),
|Description
|Hodge, Jeffrey Brian (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Aggressive Driving (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Dyer, Benjamin Matthew
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2023
|Court Case
|202303555
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Dyer, Benjamin Matthew (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 03:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R