Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hodge, Jeffrey Brian
Arrest Date 05/08/2023
Court Case 202300370
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Aggressive Driving (M),
Description Hodge, Jeffrey Brian (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Aggressive Driving (M), at 8000-BLK Antique Cir, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/8/2023 18:41.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Allen, Carlos
Arrest Date 05/08/2023
Court Case 202303005
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Allen, Carlos (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 18:57.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
Arrest Date 05/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F), [Missing Address], on 5/8/2023 20:07.
Arresting Officer Perry, C W

Name Stallings, Samantha Rae
Arrest Date 05/08/2023
Court Case 202303589
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M),
Description Stallings, Samantha Rae (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), at 2600-BLK Lancaster Hwy/plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 20:22.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Dyer, Benjamin Matthew
Arrest Date 05/08/2023
Court Case 202303555
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Dyer, Benjamin Matthew (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2023 03:27.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R