Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PATTERSON, KEVIN COLLINS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/25/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-09 09:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, DONTRELL JASON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/11/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-09 11:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAMB, CHARLES LEON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/20/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-09 13:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLER, SHAMOD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/21/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-09 18:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WORTH, AARON LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/29/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|221
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-09 18:41:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount