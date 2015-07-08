Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Howie, Jalen Cynke
Arrest Date 05/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Howie, Jalen Cynke (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 5/9/2023 22:35.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Carreto, Paulino Lopez
Arrest Date 05/09/2023
Court Case
Charge No Charges Have Been Added (),
Description Carreto, Paulino Lopez (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), [Missing Address], on 5/9/2023 00:37.
Arresting Officer  

Name Hill, Divine Jaylan
Arrest Date 05/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Non Impaired) (M),
Description Hill, Divine Jaylan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Non Impaired) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 23:03.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Rushing, Jeremy
Arrest Date 05/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Rushing, Jeremy (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 11:48.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Menser, Donald Lee
Arrest Date 05/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Menser, Donald Lee (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 23:17.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Rushing, Jeremy Walter
Arrest Date 05/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 12:26.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L