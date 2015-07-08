Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howie, Jalen Cynke
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Howie, Jalen Cynke (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 5/9/2023 22:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Carreto, Paulino Lopez
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Charges Have Been Added (),
|Description
|Carreto, Paulino Lopez (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), [Missing Address], on 5/9/2023 00:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Hill, Divine Jaylan
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Non Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Hill, Divine Jaylan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Non Impaired) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 23:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 11:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Menser, Donald Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Menser, Donald Lee (W /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 23:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Jeremy Walter (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2023 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L