Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Streater, Milton Jerome
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M),
|Description
|Streater, Milton Jerome (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Fortune Jerome
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State (Vermont), F (F),
|Description
|Smith, Fortune Jerome (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Extraditon/fugitive Oth State (vermont), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, VT, on 5/10/2023 10:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Albright, William Louis
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Albright, William Louis (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Meck Co, Charlotte, NC, on 5/10/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Nasatka, B P
|Name
|Hammond, Kelly Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hammond, Kelly Dewayne (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 10:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Bailey, Thomas Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee, M (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Thomas Lamonte (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Newsome, Javaris Dshaun
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Secret Peeping, F (F),
|Description
|Newsome, Javaris Dshaun (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Felony Secret Peeping, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E