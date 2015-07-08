Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Streater, Milton Jerome
Arrest Date 05/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M),
Description Streater, Milton Jerome (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 10:15.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Fortune Jerome
Arrest Date 05/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Extraditon/Fugitive Oth State (Vermont), F (F),
Description Smith, Fortune Jerome (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Extraditon/fugitive Oth State (vermont), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, VT, on 5/10/2023 10:43.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Albright, William Louis
Arrest Date 05/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Albright, William Louis (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Meck Co, Charlotte, NC, on 5/10/2023 14:30.
Arresting Officer Nasatka, B P

Name Hammond, Kelly Dewayne
Arrest Date 05/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hammond, Kelly Dewayne (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 10:45.
Arresting Officer Defranzo, A L

Name Bailey, Thomas Lamonte
Arrest Date 05/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee, M (M),
Description Bailey, Thomas Lamonte (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Newsome, Javaris Dshaun
Arrest Date 05/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Felony Secret Peeping, F (F),
Description Newsome, Javaris Dshaun (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Felony Secret Peeping, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2023 13:09.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E