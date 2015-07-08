Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Toby Jerman
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2023
|Court Case
|202303076
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Toby Jerman (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2023 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2023
|Court Case
|202303653
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), And 3) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M),
|Description
|Coleman, Cordaryl Lamar (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Heed Light Or Siren (M), and 3) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), at 5900-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 5/11/2023 00:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Parker, Jessica Victoria
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Review) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Review) (M), And 5) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Parker, Jessica Victoria (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (review) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (review) (M), and 5) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 5300-BLK Lee Massey Rd/western Union School Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 5/11/2023 00:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Stewart, Joseph William
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2023
|Court Case
|202300407
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Joseph William (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 800-BLK Clonmel Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/11/2023 01:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Solis, Anaisabel Castillo
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Solis, Anaisabel Castillo (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1002 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 5/11/2023 10:05:01 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:26, 5/11/2023 and 01:27, 5/11/2023. Reported: 01:27, 5/11/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C