Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HUGGINS, JAYLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/16/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-12 10:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, RAJUM DION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-12 11:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ-SORTO, RAMON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/20/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-12 14:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NICHOLES, NATHANIEL DESEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/21/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 144
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-12 15:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEPHENS, TERRENCE LEON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/8/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-12 16:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FRANKLIN, MERCEDES
Arrest Type
DOB 5/12/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-05-12 17:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount