Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Diaz, Raul Pablo I
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2023
|Court Case
|202303094
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Follow Too Closely (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Raul Pablo I (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Follow Too Closely (M), at 1400-BLK Skyway Dr/king St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2023 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Wingo, David Jerome
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2023
|Court Case
|202303095
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Wingo, David Jerome (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1500-BLK Citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2023 17:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Williamson, Edward Mcquell
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Williamson, Edward Mcquell (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3700-BLK Brookstone Trl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/12/2023 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mclendon, Melissa Carol
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2023
|Court Case
|202303096
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Melissa Carol (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2023 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Mclendon, Melissa Moser
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2023
|Court Case
|202303097
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Mclendon, Melissa Moser (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 600-BLK Hasty St, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2023 18:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Hall, Quantrezs Saquan
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2023
|Court Case
|202303712
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hall, Quantrezs Saquan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Maye St, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2023 19:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L