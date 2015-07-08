Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Diaz, Raul Pablo I
Arrest Date 05/12/2023
Court Case 202303094
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Follow Too Closely (M),
Description Diaz, Raul Pablo I (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Follow Too Closely (M), at 1400-BLK Skyway Dr/king St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2023 15:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Wingo, David Jerome
Arrest Date 05/12/2023
Court Case 202303095
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Wingo, David Jerome (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1500-BLK Citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2023 17:17.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Williamson, Edward Mcquell
Arrest Date 05/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Williamson, Edward Mcquell (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3700-BLK Brookstone Trl, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/12/2023 17:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mclendon, Melissa Carol
Arrest Date 05/12/2023
Court Case 202303096
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Mclendon, Melissa Carol (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2023 17:47.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Mclendon, Melissa Moser
Arrest Date 05/12/2023
Court Case 202303097
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Mclendon, Melissa Moser (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 600-BLK Hasty St, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2023 18:05.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Hall, Quantrezs Saquan
Arrest Date 05/12/2023
Court Case 202303712
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hall, Quantrezs Saquan (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Maye St, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2023 19:23.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L