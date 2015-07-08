Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
Arrest Date 05/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 100-BLK Krishaven Dr, Marshville, NC, on 5/13/2023 23:16.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Drummer, Derek Alan
Arrest Date 05/13/2023
Court Case 202303717
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Drummer, Derek Alan (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2900-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/13/2023 01:28.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Prejean, Dolan Keith
Arrest Date 05/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Prejean, Dolan Keith (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 300-BLK Ferrell Ln, Halifax, NC, on 5/13/2023 14:20.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Lopez-perez, Kevin Isael
Arrest Date 05/13/2023
Court Case 202303720
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Lopez-perez, Kevin Isael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2023 03:32.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Rannie, Marcus Anthony
Arrest Date 05/13/2023
Court Case 202303105
Charge Aid And Abet, F (M),
Description Rannie, Marcus Anthony (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet, F (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2023 08:03.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Rannie, Marcus Anthony
Arrest Date 05/13/2023
Court Case 202303106
Charge Aid And Abet, F (F),
Description Rannie, Marcus Anthony (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet, F (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2023 08:03.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M