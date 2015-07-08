Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 100-BLK Krishaven Dr, Marshville, NC, on 5/13/2023 23:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Drummer, Derek Alan
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2023
|Court Case
|202303717
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Drummer, Derek Alan (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2900-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 5/13/2023 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Prejean, Dolan Keith
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Prejean, Dolan Keith (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 300-BLK Ferrell Ln, Halifax, NC, on 5/13/2023 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Lopez-perez, Kevin Isael
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2023
|Court Case
|202303720
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Lopez-perez, Kevin Isael (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2023 03:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Rannie, Marcus Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2023
|Court Case
|202303105
|Charge
|Aid And Abet, F (M),
|Description
|Rannie, Marcus Anthony (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet, F (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2023 08:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Rannie, Marcus Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2023
|Court Case
|202303106
|Charge
|Aid And Abet, F (F),
|Description
|Rannie, Marcus Anthony (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet, F (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2023 08:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M