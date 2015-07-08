Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kiser, Cameron Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Kiser, Cameron Lee (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 13703-b E Independence Blvd, NC, on 5/14/2023 02:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Massey, Maxwell Livingston
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Massey, Maxwell Livingston (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 1500-BLK Mcdonald St, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2023 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hernandez, Nicolas Rocha
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2023
|Court Case
|202303740
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Nicolas Rocha (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/14/2023 03:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Mccutchen, Gerald Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Felons (Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Felons (Larceny) (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny Misdemeanor) (M),
|Description
|Mccutchen, Gerald Lamar (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Felons (larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Felons (larceny) (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny Misdemeanor) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2023 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Xec, Maximo Pedro
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2023
|Court Case
|202303741
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Xec, Maximo Pedro (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 4800-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/14/2023 04:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Ridgeway, Mallory Drew
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2023
|Court Case
|202303141
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Ridgeway, Mallory Drew (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2023 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B