Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2023.

Name Kiser, Cameron Lee
Arrest Date 05/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Kiser, Cameron Lee (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 13703-b E Independence Blvd, NC, on 5/14/2023 02:24.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Massey, Maxwell Livingston
Arrest Date 05/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Massey, Maxwell Livingston (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 1500-BLK Mcdonald St, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2023 16:10.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Hernandez, Nicolas Rocha
Arrest Date 05/14/2023
Court Case 202303740
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Hernandez, Nicolas Rocha (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/14/2023 03:05.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Mccutchen, Gerald Lamar
Arrest Date 05/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Felons (Larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Felons (Larceny) (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny Misdemeanor) (M),
Description Mccutchen, Gerald Lamar (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Felons (larceny) (F), 2) Habitual Felons (larceny) (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-felony (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny Misdemeanor) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2023 18:23.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Xec, Maximo Pedro
Arrest Date 05/14/2023
Court Case 202303741
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Xec, Maximo Pedro (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 4800-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/14/2023 04:50.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Ridgeway, Mallory Drew
Arrest Date 05/14/2023
Court Case 202303141
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Ridgeway, Mallory Drew (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2023 20:41.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B