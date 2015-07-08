Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Caldwell, Angela Denise
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Angela Denise (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 07:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Kidnapping) (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (kidnapping) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 07:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Laney, Timothy Dale
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (False Report Of Theft Of Mv) (M),
|Description
|Laney, Timothy Dale (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (false Report Of Theft Of Mv) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Mills, Alexis Michelle
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Mills, Alexis Michelle (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 07:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Clark, Damonn Lavelle
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Clark, Damonn Lavelle (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Penninger, Jonathan Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Penninger, Jonathan Tyler (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A