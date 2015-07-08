Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Caldwell, Angela Denise
Arrest Date 05/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Caldwell, Angela Denise (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 07:38.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 05/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Kidnapping) (M),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (kidnapping) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 07:50.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Laney, Timothy Dale
Arrest Date 05/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (False Report Of Theft Of Mv) (M),
Description Laney, Timothy Dale (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Writ (false Report Of Theft Of Mv) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 09:35.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Mills, Alexis Michelle
Arrest Date 05/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Mills, Alexis Michelle (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 07:38.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Clark, Damonn Lavelle
Arrest Date 05/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Clark, Damonn Lavelle (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 10:19.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Penninger, Jonathan Tyler
Arrest Date 05/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Penninger, Jonathan Tyler (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2023 14:31.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A