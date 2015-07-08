Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MERKLE, DOUGLAS ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/16/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-17 13:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BACCHUS, CALEB DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/4/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-17 14:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIMES, DONNIE WALTER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/10/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-17 16:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEVENS, KADEEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/27/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-17 16:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BITTLE, RODERICK LASHARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/17/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-17 06:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KENNEDY, DONTREZE MACK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/16/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|213
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-05-17 10:09:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount