Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nicholson, Jessica Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Nicholson, Jessica Nicole (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 3800-BLK Winchester Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2023 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Wilson, Darian Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding), M (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Darian Deshawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding), M (M), at 1200-BLK Stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/17/2023 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A
|Name
|Deo, Sindhu
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Deo, Sindhu (I /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1000-BLK Terramore Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/17/2023 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mccray, Justin James
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mccray, Justin James (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK Terrapin St, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/17/2023 16:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Chapman, Jordan Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2023
|Court Case
|202303196
|Charge
|1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Chapman, Jordan Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 300-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2023 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A