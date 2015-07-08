Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nicholson, Jessica Nicole
Arrest Date 05/17/2023
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Nicholson, Jessica Nicole (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 3800-BLK Winchester Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2023 15:16.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Wilson, Darian Deshawn
Arrest Date 05/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding), M (M),
Description Wilson, Darian Deshawn (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding), M (M), at 1200-BLK Stegall Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/17/2023 15:37.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A

Name Deo, Sindhu
Arrest Date 05/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Deo, Sindhu (I /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1000-BLK Terramore Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/17/2023 16:10.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mccray, Justin James
Arrest Date 05/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mccray, Justin James (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2000-BLK Terrapin St, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/17/2023 16:22.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Chapman, Jordan Scott
Arrest Date 05/17/2023
Court Case 202303196
Charge 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Chapman, Jordan Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking And Or Entering (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 300-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2023 00:00.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A